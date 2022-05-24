Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo
May 24 runoff: Hays County reports Democratic, Republican runoff election results
Results are in for Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican runoff elections.
Results reflect only those from Hays County with all precincts reporting.
DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 21
Claudia Andreana Zapata — 2,068 (62.12%)
Ricardo Villarreal — 1.261 (37.88%)
State
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier — 3,395 (64.38%)
Michelle Beckley — 1,842 (35.17%)
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 2,987 (56.91%)
Joe Jaworski — 2,262 (43.09%)
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Janet T. Dudding — 3,860 (75.07%)
Angel Luis Vega — 1,282 (24.93%)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jay Kleberg — 3,525 (67.85%)
Sandragrace Martinez — 1.670 (32.15%)
County
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Michelle Gutierrez Cohen — 469 (52.76%)
Linda Aguilar Hawkins — 420 (47.24%)
REPUBLICAN RUNOFF
Federal
U.S. Representative, District 35
Dan McQueen — 696 (57/62%)
Michael Rodriguez — 512 (42.38%)
State
Attorney General
Ken Paxton — 5,010 (62.87%)
George P. Bush — 2,959 (37.13%)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham — 4.826 (64.94%)
Tim Westley — 2,606 (35.06%)
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian — 5.059 (68.12%)
Sarah Stogner — 31.88% (31.88%)
State Representative, District 73
Barron Casteel — 2,115 (53.91%)
Carrie Isaac — 1,808 (46.9%)
County
District Judge, 207th Judicial District
Mark E. Cusack — 3.885 (53.94%)
Tracie Wright-Reneau — 3,317 (46.06%)
Precinct Chair, Precinct 316
Randy Fitzpatrick — 75 (64.66%)
Sam Brannon — 41 (35.34%)
Precinct Chair, Precinct 332
Larry Billings — 27 (44.26%)
Ty Carlson — 26 (42.62%
Quintin Lorenz — 8 (13.11%)
Precinct Chair, Precinct 336
Gary Gilbert — 92 (82.88%)
P. J. Lemons — 19 (17.12%)
Precinct Chair, Precinct 432
Derek Marshall — 134 (85.35%)
Phil Suitt — 23 (14.65%)