May 24 runoff: Hays County reports Democratic, Republican runoff election results

Results are in for Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican runoff elections.

Results reflect only those from Hays County with all precincts reporting.

DEMOCRATIC RUNOFF



Federal

U.S. Representative, District 21

Claudia Andreana Zapata — 2,068 (62.12%)

Ricardo Villarreal — 1.261 (37.88%)

State

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier — 3,395 (64.38%)

Michelle Beckley — 1,842 (35.17%)

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 2,987 (56.91%)

Joe Jaworski — 2,262 (43.09%)

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding — 3,860 (75.07%)

Angel Luis Vega — 1,282 (24.93%)

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jay Kleberg — 3,525 (67.85%)

Sandragrace Martinez — 1.670 (32.15%)

County

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen — 469 (52.76%)

Linda Aguilar Hawkins — 420 (47.24%)

REPUBLICAN RUNOFF

Federal

U.S. Representative, District 35

Dan McQueen — 696 (57/62%)

Michael Rodriguez — 512 (42.38%)

State

Attorney General

Ken Paxton — 5,010 (62.87%)

George P. Bush — 2,959 (37.13%)

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham — 4.826 (64.94%)

Tim Westley — 2,606 (35.06%)

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian — 5.059 (68.12%)

Sarah Stogner — 31.88% (31.88%)

State Representative, District 73

Barron Casteel — 2,115 (53.91%)

Carrie Isaac — 1,808 (46.9%)

County

District Judge, 207th Judicial District

Mark E. Cusack — 3.885 (53.94%)

Tracie Wright-Reneau — 3,317 (46.06%)

Precinct Chair, Precinct 316

Randy Fitzpatrick — 75 (64.66%)

Sam Brannon — 41 (35.34%)

Precinct Chair, Precinct 332

Larry Billings — 27 (44.26%)

Ty Carlson — 26 (42.62%

Quintin Lorenz — 8 (13.11%)

Precinct Chair, Precinct 336

Gary Gilbert — 92 (82.88%)

P. J. Lemons — 19 (17.12%)

Precinct Chair, Precinct 432

Derek Marshall — 134 (85.35%)

Phil Suitt — 23 (14.65%)