SMCISD to offer vaccine clinic Saturday

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will host a vaccine clinic, offering doses to children between 5-11 years old for the first time.

SMCISD’s clinic will take place on Saturday at Goodnight Middle School, 1301 State Highway 123, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD executive director of communications and community relations, said offering vaccines for children ages 5-11 is a continuation of the district’s effort to be proactive in protecting its students and staff against COVID-19.

“The safety of our students and staff has always been our number one priority throughout this pandemic,” Fernandez said. “Throughout this journey we’ve been proactive and providing a vaccine to our students now that it has been approved is just the next step for us to show that our students and our staff are the priority of ours and we’re going to protect their health at all costs.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the emergency use of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 2. According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5-11. Additionally, the vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children between the ages of 5 and 11 and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.

“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news release on Nov. 2. “We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 767 children in Hays County between ages 5-11 have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday.

Saturday’s vaccine clinic is open to any SMCISD student between the ages 5-18. Fernandez said it’s important for all students attending the clinic to register for a time and have their consent form ready in order to allow the district to have enough doses available. The consent form can be found at https://bit.ly/3DaMWPE. The registration form can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3wCcUJB.

“We’ve hosted a few vaccine clinics so we’ve gotten the hang of it,” Fernandez said. “We hope that we’ve corrected all of the hiccups so really just come with a completed consent form, register for a timeslot so we can have enough vaccines for all those who are interested.”

Fernandez said Saturday’s vaccine clinic is just the next step in returning to “some sense of normalcy.”

“We understand that this is a parent decision. We don't want to make it feel like it’s a mandatory thing for our students to receive the vaccination,” Fernandez said. “It’s been a voluntary act for us and the district. Of course, we know the research on the vaccines and how it can protect students and staff. So, honestly, we ask our families to reach out to their health provider and pediatrician for any guidance in regard to the vaccine. We just want to be able to provide the vaccine for any and everyone willing to accept the vaccine.”

Hays County offering COVID-19 pediatric doses

Hays County is also offering COVID-19 vaccine doses for children ages 5-11 at 401 Broadway in San Marcos. The walk-in clinic is held every Monday-Friday between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Parental consent is required.