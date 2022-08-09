Above, head coach John Walsh provides direction to his team during San Marcos' first practice of the 2022 season on Monday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
RATTLERS RETURN: San Marcos back on the gridiron for start of 2022 season
San Marcos returned to the gridiron on Monday for the start of practices ahead of the 2022 season.
The Rattlers are coming off a 5-5 season, where they made their first playoff appearance since 2017. San Marcos begins its new campaign at home against Hutto on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Above, offensive linemen prepare for a snap during Monday’s practice.