Report: Texas State set to hire UIW’s Kinne as new head football coach

Texas State is set to hire Incarnate Word Cardinals head football coach GJ Kinne to take over the football program, according to a report by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Kinne led the Cardinals to a 10-1 overall record and a share of the Southland Conference title in his first season as head coach of Incarnate Word in 2022.

The former Gilmer, Texas quarterback, who played under current UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, was quarterback of the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes from 2008-2011 before turning pro.

Kinne got his coaching start as a SMU graduate assistant coach before being named offensive coordinator at Hawaii in 2020. He then was named co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Central Florida.

DCTF’s Mike Craven was first to report the news.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information become available.