WARM WELCOME: Crowd at basketball game greets new TXST head football coach

Mon, 12/05/2022 - 6:18pm
Monday, December 5, 2022

New Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne took to the basketball court Sunday during the Bobcats’ men’s basketball game against Rice inside Strahan Arena. Texas State’s crowd welcomed him with cheers. The university will officially introduce Kinne as the football program’s 21st head coach during a press conference on Wednesday. 

