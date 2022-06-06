Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
‘SEE, SIP AND SAVOR’: Heritage Home Tour returns for 45th year
The Heritage Association of San Marcos’ annual Heritage Home Tour returned Saturday. This year’s event celebrated 45 years of Heritage Home Tours with the theme of “See, Sip and Savor: In the Historic Gardens of San Marcos.”
The Garden Tour combined two of San Marcos’ best attractions: delicious food and rich history.
Guests savored their way through the historic district while sampling southern hospitality and exploring gardens and historic architecture.