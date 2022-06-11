100-degree heat continues, Southside Community Center offers cooling center

As the summer temperatures continue to rise in San Marcos and the surrounding areas, staying cool and hydrated is key.

The Southside Community Center in San Marcos has opened its gym earlier to serve as a cooling center for those who may need a space to get away from the hot weather.

On days with 90-95 degree temperatures, the cooling center will be open Monday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For days with the temperature in triple digits, the cooling center will be available Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 2-5:30 p.m.

Those wishing to make use of the cooling center are asked to sign in at the front before entering. The Southside Community Center is located at 518 S. Guadalupe St. in San Marcos.

Jason Runyen, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio, said temperatures will remain well above normal through the weekend into next week.

“We’ll see record high temperatures or near record high temperatures each day, the forecast highs are supposed to peak over the weekend, especially Sunday,” Runyen said.

According to Runyen, temperatures from 103 to 105 are expected on Saturday and Sunday in the San Marcos area. While the next week is expected to be lower with possible highs of 100, there is no expected rain in the forecast.

With temperatures looking to be in the hundreds throughout the weekend and leading into next week, folks are encouraged to practice heat safety wherever they may be.

“Obviously it’s the weekend, people want to be doing things out over the weekend,” Runyen said. “So if you’re spending time outdoors, just plan for some breaks in the shade, find a shady spot or better yet, take a break in air conditioning.”

Practicing heat safety also includes limiting strenuous outdoor activities if possible, drinking plenty of water, taking and never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles. Checking on elderly ones or those without air conditioning is also recommended.

“Wear lighter-color clothing, looser fitting clothing and of course the big thing, the number one thing, drink lots of water,” Runyen said.

For more heat safety tips and resources, visit ​​https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

As record warm forecasts hit through the weekend, heat advisories have also been put into place.

For more information on the weather conditions and to stay up to date on the temperatures, visit the National weather service website at https://www.weather.gov/.