2 chain businesses headed to Kyle

Kyle will soon have two new popular chain businesses in town.

Just south from the intersection of I-35 and Kyle Crossing, P. Terry’s Burger Stand is currently in construction and set to open this year.

P. Terry’s will be Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group’s newest addition to Kyle Town Center, a 65-acre mixed-use commercial development.

The approximately 2,700 square foot, free standing restaurant will offer customers inside and drive-thru service at 18940 Interstate 35.

Kyle Town Center is currently home to a Home Depot and an EVO Entertainment, and primed for other future restaurant, retail and office development.

Kyle Planning and Zoning approves Starbucks construction

With a unanimous vote, Kyle Planning and Zoning commissioners approved the addition of a free standing Starbucks to Center Street Village.

The approximately 2,300 square foot building will offer customers both indoor and drive thru service.

Set to be developed by Graco Real Estate, the upcoming coffee shop will be located at 22449 I-35, just north from the intersection of I-35 and East FM 150.

The Center Street Village development currently consists of 7-Eleven, AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts.