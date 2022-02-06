2 on Hays County Most Wanted list arrested

Two men on the Hays County Most Wanted list were recently arrested.

Ralph Rodriguez, 18, was arrested within hours after Hays County Crime Stoppers received information that he was in New Braunfels. He was arrested on Monday on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle causing death. Darren Burke was also arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon on Monday. Sheriff Gary Cutler re

Sheriff Gary Cutler reminds residents that tips such as the one leading up to Rodriguez’s arrest could earn a reward of $1,000. Tips rem a i n anonymous and are protected by law from court discovery, Cutler added.

Anyone with information regarding a criminal activity or wanted persons are asked to contact crime stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com

