Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Criselda Facundo and Warren Browning, who received Live Mas scholarships from Taco, pictured with Area Coach Frank Lopez and General Manager Annette Lopez. Submitted photo

2 San Marcos High School graduates receive scholarships from Taco Bell

Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:57pm
Thursday, May 19, 2022

San Marcos High School graduates received the Live Mas scholarship award from Taco Bell in late April. Criselda Facundo, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Warren Browning, a student at the University of Texas at Austin, both received a $10,000 scholarship award. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022