Above, Criselda Facundo and Warren Browning, who received Live Mas scholarships from Taco, pictured with Area Coach Frank Lopez and General Manager Annette Lopez. Submitted photo
2 San Marcos High School graduates receive scholarships from Taco Bell
San Marcos High School graduates received the Live Mas scholarship award from Taco Bell in late April. Criselda Facundo, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Warren Browning, a student at the University of Texas at Austin, both received a $10,000 scholarship award.