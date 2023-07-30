2023 Summit will address school system, area workforce

The Greater San Marcos Partnership and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce are making final preparations to co-host the 2023 State of Education and Workforce Summit.

The event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9 will take place at the city of San Marcos Conference Center -Embassy Suites. GSMP Interim President Will Conley said the quality of a community's workforce is an important asset for prospective employers. The Summit is expected to offer a comprehensive look at the workforce and education systems.

“According to the Texas Business Journal, training and apprenticeship programs represent a clear path to unlocking hidden talent, but there’s a less-cost intensive option tweaking longtime processes and practices that could be costing them talent,” said Conley. “That could include increasing workplace flexibility, such as allowing remote or hybrid work to attract more working parents, or rethinking job description.”

Bryan Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, will serve as the event's keynote speaker.

Other guest speakers are: Paul Fletcher, chief executive officer of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area; Tamara Atkins, CEO of Capitol Area Workforce Solutions Board; and Adrian Lopez, CEO of the Alamo Workforce Board.

Dr. Kelly Damphousse, president of Texas State University, will update attendees on the progress underway at the university.

Conley will moderate a discussion with the superintendents from Hays and Caldwell counties, including Mark Estrada, superintendent of Lockhart ISD and Dr. Michael Cardona, suprintendent of San Marcos CISD.

“Our regional work- force partners, schools and businesses must work together to strategically improve our workforce pipeline,” said Page Michel, president of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. “At this event, we'll hear the latest data and gain insights into how we can impact our future workforce.'

Another highlight of the event will be the presentation of a scholarship to a San Marcos CISD graduating senior by the San Marcos Chamber's Chairman of the Board Thomas Curtis.

GSMP Board Chairman, Scott Burton will deliver closing remarks.

Sponsorship options and ticket/table reservations are available online at www.sanmarcostexsa.com.