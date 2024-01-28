2nd Annual San Marcos Studio Tour upcoming

MotherShip Studios presents the second annual San Marcos Studio Tour. The tour will include artists' studios within the San Marcos and Martindale city limits and will run April 5 - 7, the weekend preceding the big 2024 Eclipse. It will begin with a kick-off event at MotherShip Studios on April 5 at 7 p.m. where guests can mingle with local artists and explore a group exhibition of all the participating artists which will run for the duration of the tour.

The San Marcos Studio Tour invites the public to explore artist studios and connect with partnering businesses helping to foster connection and engagement between the arts and local communities. The tour is an invitation into the creative chaos that is an artist’s studio. Attendees get a rare look into the at-home studios and warehouse workshops, with their paint-splattered floors, inspirational walls of reference photos, wood and steel-working tools, or clay-ridden ceramic wheels. These environments, though sometimes unpolished, are where the magic happens and creativity flourishes. Allowing the public an insider view into the artist’s process fosters a unique exchange between fellow artists, community members and art collectors. Please join us for an inspiring, interactive, weekend full of San Marcos art.

Participation is open to all artists living or working in the San Marcos and Martindale city limits. All media types are accepted for tour participation. For the group exhibition at Mothership Studios, the artwork is limited to wall-mounted 2D and 3D pieces 18' x 18' or smaller, and free-standing 3D objects no higher than 18' to fit on a pedestal. Each entry is assigned a stop number on the tour map, a page in the artist catalog that includes a photo of artwork, the artist's statement and a short biography. If an artist does not have a studio to include on the tour but still wishes to be involved, they may still enter to be a part of the catalog and group exhibition without a physical tour stop. Each artist will receive a free catalog, map, and tour sign with an assigned stop number to place in their yard or window to help direct visitors.

Confirmed co-presenters and sponsors for the 2024 tour include our fiscal sponsor, the Museum of Human Achievement, Austin Beerworks, Texas State University, Eye of the Dog, Shugas Fine Shaved Ice, Marvelous Munchies, and Print This. If interested in becoming a sponsor please click here.

Please direct all questions about the tour and application to mothershipstudios. smtx@gmail.com or mothershipstudiostx.com