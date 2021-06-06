3 major developments coming to commerce center in Kyle

Three major developments are coming to the Hays Commerce Center, the City of Kyle Economic Development Department and HPI Real Estate Services recently announced.

The two entities have partnered to bring three additional buildings to the commerce center in Kyle, adding more than 380,000 square feet of commercial industrial warehouse and office space to the area.

“Our goal for Kyle is for it to be a place that’s more than home, which involves creating a thriving local economy that attracts quality businesses and employers so that residents can live and work in their community,” Kyle Economic Development Director Diana Blank-Torres said in a statement. “We’re excited to see the continued growth and availability of speculative space in Kyle because it only enhances our ability to attract and retain quality companies and employers.” The new additions include

Hays Logistics Center Building 2 — a 206,000 square foot development which features cross-dock loading and unloading, 32-foot clear height and a truck court area for high-traffic distribution/ fulfillment needs. This building is being developed in partnership with HPI and Hillwood Investment Properties, according to the City of Kyle Economic Development Department.

The expansion also includes Hays Commerce Center Building 3 — a 68,240 square-foot building which includes flexible speculative suites ranging between 11,800 to 68,240 square feet. The building, which is suited for office and warehouse needs, is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

The final development is the Hays Commerce Cen ter Building 4, which is also expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The development includes a 106,673 square-foot building with 53,166 square feet available. The building features a 32- foot clear height to allow for large inventory capacity, dock high doors, oversized loading ramps and a truck court that spans between the Hays Commerce Center No. 3 and No. 4

The City of Kyle Economic Development Department said HPI is the sole developer on Hays Commerce Center 3 & 4.

“The diversity of space we are developing within Hay Commerce Center will allow us to accommodate a growing range of industrial tenants looking to service the Austin-San Antonio region,” HPI Industrial Project Partner Davis Bass said. “Having large bulk warehouse and manufacturing space, shallow bay flex space, as well as some dedicated retail pad, Hays Commerce Center will help create a thriving economy in the city of Kyle.”

The Hays Commerce Center is 100-acres of parceled land located near Interstate 35 on the northwest corner of the city of Kyle. HPI Real Estate Services and Investments, in partnership with Kyle, broke ground on the project in 2018, intending to expand upon the city’s business economy.

