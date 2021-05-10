40% of eligible county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Hays County continues to inch closer to 100,000 residents who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 99,039 Hays County citizens — approximately 54% of 183,380 eligible residents who are 16 years or older — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 73,659 residents are fully vaccinated, 40.17%.

Additionally, 87.76% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.13% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

In San Marcos, 30,857 residents in the 78666 and 78667 zip codes have received one vaccine dose as of Monday, while 21,579 have been fully vaccinated.

The DSHS reported Monday that 11,476,550 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 8,773,454 have been fully vaccinated.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

After-hours clinic to take place Thursday

An after-hours clinic is set for Thursday at Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Dr., in San Marcos. The clinic takes place from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. The after-hours clinics will offer first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive a vaccine at the after-hour clinics must be able to return in four weeks for the second dose.