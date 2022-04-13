Accounting firm issues City of Buda 'Clean Audit'

Certified public accountants, Weaver & Tidwell LLP, have issued an unmodified (or “clean”) opinion on the City of Buda’s financial statements for the year, which ended Sept. 30, 2021.

The accounting firm wrote in its report, “In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, the discretely presented component units, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the City, as of Sept. 30, 2021, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the fiscal year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”

“Good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, government grants, and other sources of funding mean little without proper accountability. The Finance Department works to ensure that it is taking the appropriate measures and due diligence in all aspects of the City’s financial resources,” said Bianca Redmon, Director of Finance.

The City of Buda Annual Comprehensive Financial Report can be found on the city’s website at http://ci.buda.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/10118/City-of-Buda-2021-ACFR-wi....