Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

AFTERNOON WRECK STIFLES TRAFFIC

Tue, 03/30/2021 - 6:46pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A two-car accident at the corner of Thorpe and Robbie lanes near H-E-B located at 641 E. Hopkins St. shut down traffic on the roadway for a short period of time Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Hays County Sheriff's Office, San Marcos Police Department and Texas State University Police. No additional information was available at press time Tuesday. Above, law enforcement examines the scene of the accident on Tuesday. 

