The San Marcos Public Library lawn was buzzing with all the excitement local children could bring Friday. Generating the enthusiasm was the Summer Kick-Off party hosted by the library. This was an opportunity to celebrate both the beginning of summer and to let loose after the conclusion of the school year. Children found a bounty of activities to get them motivated to spend time at the library this summer, enjoying this year’s theme, “Up, Up and Away.”

Just as last year’s emphasis on oceans and marine life brought structure to summer reading opportunities, this year, children are asked to gaze skyward.

At the library Friday, there were numerous games on hand, including a 5x5-foot Connect Four game, a table filled with blocks, kites, paper airplanes and a brightly colored parachute for a unique game of tag. But what generated the most interaction was a foam party, created by a massive bubble foam-making machine. Children acted as if it were December instead of June, playing and jumping in the foam that resembled snow, many coming up to their parents to show them that they were covered from head to toe in bubbles.

The library staff had available a reading log to get everyone started on their summer reading journeys. The reading log can be picked up at the library anytime during regular business hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m..

For more information on the library and for other summer events, go to sanmarcostx.gov/586/ Library.