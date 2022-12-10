...AND THEY’RE OFF: Community takes part in annual Jingle Bell Run 5K

Runners traversed the streets of downtown San Marcos during the annual Santa’s Jingle Bell Run 5K on Saturday.

Pictured above, runners take off during the 5K run.

Above, runners dressed in holiday garb for this year's Santa's Jingle Bell Run 5k.

Above, Charles Maldonado, 27, finishes first with a time of 17:13.

Above, San Marcos own Eleanor Smith, 13, was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 22:04.

Pictured below, runners near the finish line during Saturday’s Santa’s Jingle Bell Run 5K, which took racers through the streets of downtown San Marcos.