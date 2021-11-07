Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Antisemitic letters litter San Marcos neighborhood

Sun, 11/07/2021 - 5:00am

Antisemitic letters placed in plastic bags with pebbles inside them were recently found in the Willow Creek neighborhood in San Marcos.The letters, which claimed “every single aspect of the covid agenda is Jewish,” and questioned why Jewish people “control” the media, were quickly reported to the San Marcos Police Department ...

