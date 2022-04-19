AquaBrew to host inaugural music festival

Local brewery and restaurant AquaBrew will be starting the spring season off on a good note with the first annual AquaBrew Music Festival on Saturday from 12-10 p.m.

“We all obviously love music here,” said Lori Foster, Co-CEO of AquaBrew. “We’ve got a great taproom and beer garden that we wanted to showcase to the community and just start a really cool tradition at the brewery here.”

The one-day mini-festival will feature five different performances from both national and local artists. Festival-goers will also get a chance to enjoy AquaBrew’s selection of craft beers and seltzers.

“We have some really great local talent. We’ve got three bands that are from the San Marcos area,” Foster said.

The local Texas roots-rock band, Southern Angels and Beatnik Bandits out of Austin will be there to rock the stage. Along with San Marcos’ own Blevins Band.

To emcee the event pump up the crowd in between sets will be DJ and recent Texas State graduate, DmoCobb. The festival headliner will be a rising country music star out of Nashville, Levi Hummon.

Food will also be available for purchase from both the Industry Restaurant and The Taste Buds Gourmet Food Truck.

“I’m looking forward to just obviously celebrating with our community, the merger, because my husband Brad and I were actually the founders of Shotgun Seltzer, and we merged with AquaBrew,” Foster said. “So really, kind of our big intro into the San Marcos community and celebrating with everyone around here by listening to some great music and drinking some great beer.”

While the festival is ticketed, tickets are free in advance and $10 on the day of the event. To register for tickets on Eventbrite, visit https://bit.ly/3rD07oS.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with music beginning at noon. AquaBrew is located at 110 E MLK Dr., San Marcos.

For additional information regarding AquaBrew, visit https://aqua-brew.com/.