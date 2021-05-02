Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier's death

Sun, 05/02/2021 - 5:00am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army said Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at Fort Hood, Texas, in connection with death last year of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found. The punishments, which include firing eight ...

