Art Scared is back

For the fourth consecutive year, the San Marcos Art League is bringing Art Scared back to the downtown Square on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The temporary Halloween public art installation is open to area children, elementary through high-school-age.

Participants are invited to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween- themed image.

Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November.

“It’s become such a fun tradition for the participants and viewers, said Nancy Brown, SMAL’s San Marcos Art Center director and event creator. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue our ongoing efforts to encourage further engagement in downtown San Marcos establishments through the display and celebration of the arts.”

Once again, SMAL is joining forces with area schools and several generous sponsors including the Calaboose African American Museum, the Downtown Association of San Marcos, H-E-B, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and the Price Center & Garden to bring the event back and provide appropriate supplies and prizes.

First, Second, and Third Place Prizes will be awarded at each different school-age-level. All participants will receive acknowledgment and leave the event with a gift bag, extra paint supplies and brushes to create more art at home.

Approximately 70 window spaces have been identified at participating businesses around the Square to make up the Art Scared Gallery.

Spaces will be grouped, and allotted for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Interested students and their parent or guardian may sign up Oct. 1-Oct. 15 via this link: bit.ly/ ArtScared23.

Windows will be assigned to participating students to paint with the assistance of at least one parent or teacher on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Family-friendly imagery is requested. Staggered painting times for elementary, middle, and high school students will be in place.

The Award Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Art Center.

The San Marcos Art League is the oldest arts organization in San Marcos.

Founded in the 1970’s, SMAL obtained non-profit status in 1983. Through the years it has grown into a dynamic organization that currently has over 150 members.

In 2017, this website was launched with the purpose of bringing information not only about the Art League, but about the entire arts community, to the public. As an additional outreach, the organization's weekly newsletters reach over 1000 subscribers. For more information, please email info@artleaguesmtx.org.