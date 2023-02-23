Above, parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos await the pressing of ashes on their foreheads for the Ash Wednesday observance, Feb. 22. Bottom left, center, Rosalva Flores, with her daughters Marsha Hernandez, left, and Magdalen Almaguer, exit the church after receiving ashes. Beginning with Ash Wednesday around the world, the season of Lent is 40 days long ending with what is called Triduum. This timing excludes Sundays. Lent is a time of spiritual preparation in the Christian faith leading up to the Easter holiday. This year Easter is April 9.

Daily Record photos by Barbara Audet