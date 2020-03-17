Austin Mayor Steve Adler will be shuttering bars and restaurants in the state’s capital Tuesday on the heels of similar shutdowns in Dallas and Houston, according to multiple reports.

The partial shutdown aims to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. It is the latest blow to the state capital's economy, which is still reeling from the aftershocks of canceling South by Southwest, an annual week-long festival and a staple for Austin. The move also limits gatherings of more than 10 people.

The move to limit gatherings to 10 people follows President Donald Trump's announcement of similar recommendations Monday evening. Previously, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had advised limiting gatherings to 50 people.

BY RAGA JUSTIN, The Texas Tribune, Austin to join other major cities shuttering bars, entertainment venues and in-house restaurant service

