Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Austin officials cancel SXSW over virus concerns

Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:00am

AUSTIN (AP) — The organizers of South By Southwest — which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and some of Hollywood and music's biggest stars — announced Friday they had cancelled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they're “devastated" but recognize it is necessary to prevent a serious threat ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020