SMCISD Doris Miller Middle School held their Fall Concert on Wednesday. The jazz band offered 'Absolutely Positively,' by Gregory Yasinitsky. The symphonic band played 'Court Festival' by Bruce Pearson, with electric pencil sharpeners for Douglas E. Wagner's 'Revenge of the Electric Pencil Sharpeners.' The wind ensemble closed the evening with two pieces, including 'Night Flight of the Gargoyles.' Photos by SMCISD