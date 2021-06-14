BACK IN REEL TIME: Movies in Your Park makes comeback following covid

The Movies in Your Park series makes its return after COVID-19 caused a pause in 2020.

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department recently announced that the free movie series will be held every other Tuesday, beginning June 22, at San Marcos Plaza Park 201 North CM Allen Parkway.

The movie series begins with “Frozen 2” followed by “The Lion King” (2019) on July 6, “Toy Story 4” on July 20 and ends with “Raya and the Last Dragon” on August 3.

Each movie begins at approximately 8:45 p.m., the City of San Marcos said. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The city is also encouraging guests to practice social distancing between parties.

Glass or foam containers, alcohol and smoking are not permitted, the city said. A complete list of park rules may be found online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/parkrules.

The free community event is held in partnership between the parks and recreation department, Grande Communications and Code Ninjas Kyle. Tickle Blagg Animal Hospital and San Marcos Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram are also sponsoring Movies in Your Park.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos