BACK FOR SECOND WEEKEND: Sights & Sounds of Christmas returns Thursday, ends Saturday

Sights & Sounds of Christmas returns Thursday for the festival’s second weekend. The two-weekend festival ends Saturday.

Festivities each night take place between 5:30-11:30 p.m. at 401 E. Hopkins St. The event features activities for all ages, including a carnival; petting zoo; Santa’s gift shop; Town of Bethlehem, which provides a history of ancient Bethlehem; food court; scavenger hunt; and reindeer games, including life-size Jenga, giant Connect 4 and more.

Performances take place each night, to see full list of performances and times visit: https://sights-n-sounds.org/schedule.