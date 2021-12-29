As the ball drops: Spots to celebrate the New Year

As 2021 comes to an end, several San Marcos bars, breweries, restaurants and music venues will be hosting events to help ring the new year. Around town there will be plenty of opportunities to toast and celebrate the beginning of 2022.

Friday Dec. 31

Ivar’s River Pub -

All Day Drink & Champagne Specials, 11 a.m.

AquaBrew -

New Years Eve Party, 12 p.m.

Palmer’s Restaurant, Bar & Courtyard -

New Year’s Eve Dinner, 4 p.m. (Last seating at 9 p.m.)

Patio Dolcetto -

New Year's Eve Masquerade & Live Jazz, 7 p.m.

Cody’s Bistro & Lounge -

Cody’s New Years Eve Dinner, 7:15 p.m. (Must book reservation)

Zelick’s Icehouse -

New Year Celebration, 8 p.m.

Middleton Brewing -

New Years Eve Party, 8 p.m.

Gray Horse Saloon -

New Years Eve Party, 9 p.m.

The Porch -

NYE Cosmic Costume Party with Rusty Dusty & Typical Girls, 9 p.m.

The Marc -

New Years Eve with DJ Ortiz, 9 p.m.

Nephews -

Free Champagne Toast, 11 p.m.