BBB, GSMP, City partner to host lunch & learn dedicated to small business taxes

Taxes can be confusing.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau, along with the Greater San Marcos Partnership and City of San Marcos, have teamed up to host a Lunch & Learn dedicated to the subject of Small Business Taxes.

It’s important business owners keep in mind that beginning in 2022, and continuing through 2026, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) is scheduled to make various impacts on business taxes.

Additional tax law changes brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act and SECURE 2.0 Act, both passed in the latter-half of 2022, further emphasizes the importance of understanding how tax changes will impact businesses of various sizes and industries. Additionally, some pandemic relief programs are expiring this year which could make an impact — as well as inflation’s effect on standard deductions.

Preparation of business tax returns can be very complex with the ever-changing tax laws. Reduce your stress and frustrations by understanding what is needed before you start.

Lisa Bargsley, Certified Public Accountant, will give instructions that will help attendees get familiar with the tax forms, due dates, and financial information required to accurately complete various business tax returns.

The workshop will help:

•Identify the types of tax forms to be completed for various types of business entities

•Be familiar with the filing dates for both federal and state tax return filings

•Be acquainted with income tax jargon and concepts including self-employment tax

•Understand the interrelationship of the business owner and the business entity and how the taxes due are ultimately calculated.

For more than 25 years, Bargsley has worked and consulted with business owners and entrepreneurs on business systems management, work life balance, and federal income tax requirements. Her passion is to work with people to help them understand tax and accounting theory as it relates to their business or personal circumstances.

The Lunch & Learn will be Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kerbey Lane Cafe, 221 E. Sessom Dr. Register by going to: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/bbb-lunch-n-learn-small-business-taxes--...

