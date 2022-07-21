Above, rivergoers visit the San Marcos River on Thursday to beat the heat. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
BEATING THE HEAT: Rivergoers stay cool at San Marcos River amid consecutive 100-degree days
San Marcos saw yet another day of 100-degree heat on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory was in effect Thursday afternoon. Amid the dangerous heat, NWS recommends taking precautions when working or spending time outside: know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, wear lightwear and loose fitting clothing.