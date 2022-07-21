Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, rivergoers visit the San Marcos River on Thursday to beat the heat. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

BEATING THE HEAT: Rivergoers stay cool at San Marcos River amid consecutive 100-degree days

San Marcos saw yet another day of 100-degree heat on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory was in effect Thursday afternoon. Amid the dangerous heat, NWS recommends taking precautions when working or spending time outside: know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, wear lightwear and loose fitting clothing.

