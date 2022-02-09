Blue Hole Regional Park swim season to open in March

Reservations for the 2022 Swim Season open on Tuesday, March 1 for the Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley.

Blue Hole Regional Park is a natural, spring-fed swimming hole, lined with Cypress trees located deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.

Blue Hole is open for swimming starting weekends in May, every day from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and closes the season with weekends in September. Two time slots are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The park also features five beautiful limestone picnic tables that are available to privately reserve.

“This beautiful, iconic Texas swimming hole should be on the top of your vacation calendar this summer. The cool water offers a relief from the summer heat and there is something to do for the whole family,” said Richard Shaver, Director of Wimberley Parks and Recreation. “The 126-acre park includes 4 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, sports fields, and more, but make sure to make those reservations for the swimming area when you can.”

The park offers day passes, season passes, and special events. Families can enjoy swimming in crystal clear water, sunbathing on the grassy swim lawn and swinging into the water on the famous rope swings.

Pass holders do not need to make a reservation and are able to come and go anytime during operating hours. Wimberley Residents — 78676 — will be able to purchase season passes on March 1st. Non-residents will be able to purchase season passes beginning April 1st.

Kids will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Blue Hole Nature Camp. This weekly camp is a day camp program that the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department provides to the nature-conscious youth of the community, ages 6 to 12 and a Counselor in Training program ages 13 to 15.

Campers will learn camping skills, explore native Texas wildlife and their habitats, basic archery skills, local flora and fauna, conserving our natural resources and traditional camp games.

Swim reservations, season passes and camp registration can be purchased online at www.cityofwimberley.com/parksandrec. For more information about Blue Hole or the 2022 swim season, visit the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department web page at www.cityofwimberley.com/parksandrec or call 512-660-9111.