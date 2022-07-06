Blue Hole Regional Park wins Tripadvisor award for second consecutive year

Blue Hole Regional Park was recently recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for the second year in a row, the City of Wimberley Parks and Recreation department announced.

The award celebrates destinations that have received excellent reviews from travelers around the world on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Blue Hole stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to tourists and Wimberley residents alike.

“Blue Hole is such a gem” said Richard Shaver, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Wimberley. “This year, we are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the historic Blue Hole becoming a public park and it is so great that this park is admired by so many people from around the world but especially by the people that we serve right here in Wimberley.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said the Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality according to a destination’s guests.

“Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic,” Soni said. “Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

To see traveler reviews and popular amenities of Blue Hole Regional Park, visit the Blue Hole listing on Tripadvisor: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g56901-d2254063-Reviews-Bl.... To find out more information about Blue Hole Regional Park including swimming reservations, 10-Year Anniversary celebrations, and more, visit the Wimberley Parks and Recreation website: https://www.cityofwimberley.com/202/Blue-Hole-Regional-Park.

Information provided by Wimberley Parks and Recreation