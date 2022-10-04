BREWTASTIC FEST: Local breweries take part in Texas Craft Brewers Festival

The Texas Craft Brewers Festival took place Saturday at Fiesta Gardens in Austin. Multiple area craft brewers took part in the annual event. San Marcos craft brewers AquaBrew (above) and Roughhouse Brewing (below) were featured at Saturday’s event.

Other brewers from Hays County at the craft brewers fest included Acopon Brewing, Family Business Beer Company, Fitzhugh Brewing, Ghost Note, and Vista Brewing.