Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

BREWTASTIC FEST: Local breweries take part in Texas Craft Brewers Festival

Tue, 10/04/2022 - 6:32pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The Texas Craft Brewers Festival took place Saturday at Fiesta Gardens in Austin. Multiple area craft brewers took part in the annual event. San Marcos craft brewers AquaBrew (above) and Roughhouse Brewing (below) were featured at Saturday’s event.

Other brewers from Hays County at the craft brewers fest included Acopon Brewing, Family Business Beer Company, Fitzhugh Brewing, Ghost Note, and Vista Brewing. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022