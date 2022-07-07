BRIDGE BUILDING: Work continues on northbound I-35 frontage road bridges

Construction crews continued work on the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road between Flores Street and River Road on Thursday, where the Willow Springs Creek and San Marcos River bridges are being reconstructed. The Texas Department of Transportation has detoured traffic onto I-35 via the State Highway 123 entrance ramp and onto the next exit (East Hopkins Street/State Highway 80, exit 205) to access the northbound I-35 frontage road. TxDOT asks drivers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.