Brush drop-off, community cleanup scheduled for Saturday

The City of San Marcos is hosting its brush drop-off and community cleanup for residential garbage and recycling service customers on Saturday.

The drop-off location will be at 750 River Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site can be accessed by taking the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter entrance and following the appropriate direction signs.

The city will accept green waste, bulk junk, furniture, recyclables and hazardous waste. Acceptable green waste includes tree or brush trimmings, leaves and grass clippings. Brush containing barbed wire or other metals will not be accepted.

The service is only open to the city’s residential solid waste customers. Residents must provide a copy of their utility bill and unload their own material at the site in order to drop off. Attendees are also invited to load and take mulch from the site as available.

Residents also have the option of using the new green waste carts to dispose of brush waste.

For more information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/brush or call Resource Recovery at 512-393-8407.