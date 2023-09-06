Buda police shoot, wound man following traffic stop

A Marble Falls man was shot after police said he pointed a gun at a Buda police officer during a traffic stop. In a joint press conference held in Buda with both the Buda Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Buda Police Chief Bo Kidd said the man, identified as Lee Allen Elsbury, 46, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Kidd said at approximately 3:59 a.m. Tuesday at the 15,000 block of Interstate 35 in Buda, a Buda police officer made a traffic stop and Elsbury exited the vehicle and reportedly pointed a gun at the officer who then fired at the suspect. Kidd said the officer called for assistance as a foot pursuit ensued, and additional gunfire was exchanged during the pursuit.

Kidd said Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene to assist the Buda Police Department in locating the suspect. He said Elsbury was located a short time later and continued to flee from law enforcement, at which time three Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies discharged their firearms at the suspect. Kidd said it is unclear whether the suspect fired first or pointed his gun at the deputies during the final encounter. He added that the suspect was struck multiple times and fell to the ground, and officers immediately began conducting life-saving measures and called EMS.

A press release by Hays County Sheriff’s Office stated the east access at Main Street and IH35, as well as the East Frontage Road, remained closed at time of press while investigators processd the scene.

At the time of the press conference, police said that Elsbury had not been formally charged in connection to the incident.

Kidd said Buda Police would be filing the following charges against Elsbury: attempted capital murder, two charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a deadly weapon, failure to identify a fugitive–intentionally refusing to give his name, residence address or date of birth to a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Official documents show that Elsbury has an extensive criminal history and a current felony warrant for his arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle in Austin.

Kidd said the Texas Rangers are conducting a neutral investigation of the incident in conjunction with the Buda Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

He said the sheriff’s deputies involved in the incident have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Thd Buda police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Kidd said that members of the public who have information regarding this investigation should contact Lt. Barry Lee with the Buda Police Department at 512-3937896 or blee@budatx. gov.

He said the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466, submit information to the tip line at P3tips.com or submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.