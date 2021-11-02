Buda woman arrested after pointing gun at child

On Oct. 31, at approximately 7:20 pm, deputies responded to the 100 block of Quarter Avenue in Buda, for a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. After investigation, it was determined that a resident in that area was yelling at children who were walking outside her residence trick-or-treating. The resident was identified as Monica Ann Bradford, 35.

Bradford exited her residence with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old child who was walking in front of the residence. Bradford was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 2nd-degree felony. Bradford was transported to the Hays County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still conducting interviews therefore, no further information is currently available.