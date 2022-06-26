Above, Jones poses for a photo with State Rep. Erin Zwiener after she issued a proclamation celebrating Jones’ promotion. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: Chamber event welcomes new McCoy’s CEO
New McCoy’s Building Supply’s CEO Meagan McCoy Jones was recognized during the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours on Thursday. McCoy’s Building Supply hosted the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours social/networking event at its corporate headquarters. The chamber’s after hours event provides its members with an opportunity to network with other business leaders out of the office and off the clock.
Pictured, guests take part in Business After Hours.