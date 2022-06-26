Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Jones poses for a photo with State Rep. Erin Zwiener after she issued a proclamation celebrating Jones’ promotion. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: Chamber event welcomes new McCoy’s CEO

Sun, 06/26/2022 - 5:00am
Lance Winter
Publisher
New McCoy’s Building Supply’s CEO Meagan McCoy Jones was recognized during the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours on Thursday. McCoy’s Building Supply hosted the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours social/networking event at its corporate headquarters. The chamber’s after hours event provides its members with an opportunity to network with other business leaders out of the office and off the clock. 

