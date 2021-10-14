Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, TEXSAR to conduct search for Jason Landry

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and TEXSAR are set to conduct a one-day search for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry.

The search, which is set for Saturday, will examine areas of interest identified through the use of Artificial intelligence and other geospatial tools, CCSO said. Teams involved in Saturday’s effort will include TEXSAR Mounted Equine Search assets; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones; experts in mantracking and in ground search and rescue, and search and rescue canines trained in human remains detection.

Landry went missing early Dec. 14, 2020 after he crashed his Nissan Altima near Salt Flat Road in Luling. Law enforcement officials found his car but couldn’t locate him.

CCSO said its office as well as TEXSAR and other experts have continuously worked on the case since the last major search in February, which included more than 100 TEXSAR volunteers and other agencies.

CCSO stated that it has identified points of interest that need to be searched and further investigated after gathering and analyzing additional data from previous searches.

“This has been a herculean effort by numerous agencies, TEXSAR, our Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, private investigators, federal partners, private sector experts and certainly Dr. (Kim) Rossmo and his world renowned team of GIS experts,” Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Jeff Ferry said. “While we appreciate the man hours and energy put into this effort, I think we all share in the frustrations associated with a case like this. We remain grateful for the cooperation of landowners in the area and the prayers of our community. The goal has been and will continue to be to seek the truth, and find Jason Landry.”

CCSO said its office, TEXSAR and several agencies have combed the area surrounding Salt Flat Road since Landry went missing through February 2021, adding that all searches were based on Lost Person Behavior Science and data gathered by agencies from interviews and evidence.

According to CCSO, TEXSAR worked over 2,000 hours on the case, covered 1,336 miles of ground — approximately 57.2 square miles — used fixed and rotor wing assets over 382 square miles, and captured and analyzed over 36,000 UAV images.

CCSO has utilized TEXSAR search and rescue canines, TEXSAR Mounted Equine, UAV and drones, experts in ground search and rescue and mantracking, side scan sonar, water search resource, Geographic Information Systems Specialists, AI tools, and helicopter and fixed wing aircraft throughout the search.

“TEXSAR remains a steadfast partner with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office on this case,” TEXSAR President and CEO Justin McInnis said. “We have dug deep to tap into outside resources and expertise to help in the Jason Landry case and we have not given up. We have looked at multiple scenarios and then looked at them again. We have analyzed and re-analyzed all data. I am proud of the efforts TEXSAR and other agencies have put towards this case and hope that we can finally bring closure. This has truly been one of the most difficult cases that TEXSAR has ever been a part of.”

Smaller searches and field verifications have taken place since the large search in February, CCSO said.

Portions of Salt Flat Road in Luling will be closed during Saturday’s search. Anyone with information regarding Landry’s disappearance is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office directly at 512-398-6777 extension 4504, or email Jeff.Ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.