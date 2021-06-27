Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Capital Excavation to begin construction on Cypress Creek Bridge

Sun, 06/27/2021 - 5:00am

Capital Excavation will begin construction on Ranch Road 12 at the Cypress Creek bridge in Wimberley on Tuesday, in preparation to attach the wastewater force main line to the bridge. The hangers and pipe are set to be attached on July 6. East bound traffic on RR 12 will shift to ...

