CASA of Central Texas hosts Training and Support Center grand opening Sun, 11/07/2021 - 5:00am CASA of Central Texas hosted a grand opening on Wednesday for its Training and Support Center. CASA's mission is to advocate for abused and neglected children in courts, school, and child welfare system by training and supporting community volunteers. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about CASA of Central Texas hosts Training and Support Center grand opening