CELEBRATING BUSINESS

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 118th annual dinner at the San Marcos Conference Center. First row: Above left, the chamber awarded San Marcos Consolidated ISD with the Education Partner of the Year. Above middle, Sheila Beck of AirOne Heating and Air Conditioning accepts the Green Business of the Year award. Above right, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas Board Member Hollis Burklund accepts the Non-profit of the Year award on behalf of CASA of Central Texas. Second row: far left, Past Chamber Board President Keely Hennig is thanked by current President Matthew Worthington for her service with a gavel. Middle left, Bucky Couch is awarded the Corporate Citizenship Award by Greater San Marcos Partnership President Jason Giulietti. Left, Ambassador of the Year: Danny Dever. Third and fourth rows, guests at the chamber dinner pose for photos on Thursday. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter