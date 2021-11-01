Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
A CELEBRATION IN REMEMBRANCE: The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos hosts Day of the Dead Fiesta
Mon, 11/01/2021 - 7:03pm
Monday, November 1, 2021
Compañía de Danza Folklórica — a New Braunfels organization that aims to enhance and enrich Mexican-Folk history and culture through dance — recently performed at a Day of the Dead Fiesta.
The Dia de los Muertos event was hosted by the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos and the Dupont family at Spring Oak Farms in San Marcos on Saturday.