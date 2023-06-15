Center to sponsor climate conference

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will host the “Climate Science: The Good, The Bad, and The Wicked” conference Sept. 7 on theTexas State University’s San Marcos Campus. The conference will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Climate change is a complex issue that is often referred to as a wicked problem, meaning it can be managed but not solved. This conference will set the record straight about the wicked challenges of climate change in Texas.

“The Meadows Center’s Climate Science conference provides a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange to foster the truly interdisciplinary approach needed to tackle the multi-faceted nature of the Texas climate crisis,” said Meadows Center Executive Director Robert Mace. “Challenging misconceptions and developing deeper insights into the complexities of climate change will empower attendees to take action for a resilient future.”

From sweltering droughts to devastating floods, the impacts of climate change are only becoming greater in Texas. The conference brings together practitioners, academics, policy makers, businesses and non-profit leaders from across the state to explore the lesser-known aspects of the complex climate problems facing Texas and the unique challenges and opportunities the state faces in the fight against climate change.

Keynote speaker Michael E. Mann, renowned climate scientist, science communicator, book author and Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, opens the event with a special preview of his forthcoming book, sharing lessons about how Earth’s past can offer guidance to help survive the climate crisis.

“No one occupies the landscape of evidence- based climate research and science communication like Professor Mann,” said Meadows Center Climate Science Director Mona Wells. “His talk will set the stage for conference attendees to appreciate the gravity of and act upon climate issues before it’s too late.”

Sessions following the keynote address feature leaders at the forefront of diverse fields who will discuss crucial knowledge gaps to support constructive environmental interventions and policy and how to stimulate more interdisciplinary collaboration.

The conference will be held in the LBJ Student Center grand ballroom. Space is limited, so early registration is highly encouraged. Registration closes Sept. 3.

Registration prices are as follows: Early Bird Professional Registration (closes Aug. 17): $110 Professional Registration (open Aug. 17-Sept. 3): $150 Student Registration (closes Sept. 3): $60 For more information and to register, visit http://climate. meadowswater.org/. For the latest conference updates, follow #meadowsclimateTX on social media.