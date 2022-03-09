CenterPoint Energy begins relighting process in Seguin, McQueeny

CenterPoint Energy began restoring natural gas to customers in Seguin and McQueeny after an outage occurred when another company’s pipeline that serves the towns was damaged..

The natural gas outage began impacting approximately 4,300 customers Tuesday afternoon. CenterPoint said more than 300 company employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews have been called in to expedite the restoration process.

“The pipeline company has finalized its repairs and we have completed the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter,” said Tal Centers, Vice President, Texas Gas at CenterPoint Energy. “Our service technicians performed a series of safety checks to ensure there is no risk involved in restoring natural gas service. As we work to restore service to impacted customers, safety continues to be our number-one priority.”

CenterPoint stated that qualified service technicians were expected to come to customers’ homes or businesses on Wednesdays to turn on their natural gas meters.

“Technicians will work on the restoration process overnight and we expect most service to be restored by Friday,” Centers said. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service to our communities.”

CenterPoint said no action is required on the part of customers. Technicians will work extended hours for the relighting process, CenterPoint added.

The energy company stated that if an adult over age 18 is not at the service address when a technician arrives, the company will leave a door hanger with instructions. All CenterPoint Energy technicians and contractors wear badges and will gladly show them to customers upon request before entering a home or business.

For updates, follow CenterPoint Energy on Twitter.