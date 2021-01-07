Central Texas Food Bank, Kyle to hold first mass food drive of the year

In a continued partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, the City of Kyle will host its first mass food distribution of the new year on Saturday at the Austin Community College Hays Campus.

“These have been great events,” City Manager Scott Sellers said. “We’ve had members of the community actually step up and donate to the food bank. It’s a great community lift for those in need of food.”

Distributions from May through December of 2020 provided for 8,817 households, or 38,934 individuals, according to the city. Central Texas residents facing food insecurity can again drive through the event’s queue for a box of assorted produce, milk and protein.

“This couldn’t have happened without a great collaboration between our partners and staff,” council member Robert Rizo said. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Central Texas Food Bank and even more grateful to see it continue into the new year.”

The Central Texas Food Bank has also signed on to host additional mass food distributions in Kyle during February and March so far. The city welcomes volunteers to help with the events.

Kyle’s first food drive of the year is set on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Austin the Austin Community College Hays Campus, 1200 Kohlers Crossing.

For more information, or to volunteer, visit cityofkyle.com.