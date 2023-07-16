Chamber welcomes new Gary Job Corps Director

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon this past weel with a presentation by Paul Fletcher of the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. Chamber members also welcomed Angela Rackley, the new director of the Gary Job Corps Center. Rackley brings to her position in excess of 20 years of experience as director of centers in South Carolina; California; New Mexico; Arkansas; and Massachusetts. The Gary Job Corps Center came under new management by EQUUS Workforce Solutions effective April 1. Gary Job Corps is a federally funded vocational and educational program for young men and women between the ages of 16 to 24. From left, are Alfonso Sifuentes, community relations, Central Texas Refuse; Elva Zdeb, human resource manager, Gary Job Corps Center: Angela Rackley, director, Gary Job Corps Center; Kimberly “Kim” Clifton, director of operations, Lockhart Chamber of Commerce; and Paul Fletcher, chief executive officer, Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area.

Photo provided by Gary Job Corps Center