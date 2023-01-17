Chief’s Advisory Panel meeting to take place Wednesday

The San Marcos Police Department’s Chief’s Advisory Panel will hold its first meeting in 2023 on Wednesday.

During the meeting, new Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins will be introduced. Higgins is the new DA after former DA Wes Mau chose not to run for reelection during the Nov. 8, 2022 election. Higgins, a Democrat, was elected as the new DA after defeating Republican challenger David Puryear. Higgins officially took office on Jan. 1.

The meeting will continue with an overview of SMPD’s 2022 quarter four cite and release data.

San Marcos’ Cite and Release Ordinance, which has been in effect since May 31, 2020, directs SMPD officers to issue citations instead of arrest for some misdemeanors offenses, including Class C misdemeanors other than public intoxication, assault or family violence; driving without a valid license; Criminal Mischief Class B misdemeanor; Graffiti Class A or Class B Misdemeanor; Theft of Property less than $375; and Theft of Services less than $375.

San Marcos was the first municipality in Texas with cite and release outlined as an ordinance rather than a resolution.

The meeting will continue with a crime update, staffing update and additional SMPD news and updates.

The meeting will conclude with questions and answers. To submit questions for answers, SMPD asks those interested to email policeinfo@sanmarcostx.gov. Questions received via email will be responded to within three business days following the meeting.

The Chief’s Advisory Panel is meant to be a “resource in the formation of strategies, development of community policing concepts, solicitation of customer feedback, and the enhancement of community trust,” SMPD says on its website.

Wednesday’s meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the SMPD Auditorium — 2300 South Interstate 35. The meeting can also be viewed virtually through Microsoft Teams: Meeting ID: 220 466 462 354 and Passcode: v58gCU.