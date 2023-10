Crockett Elementary students heard spooky stories during an author’s visit on Friday, Oct. 6. Brittany Kruger read from her books, “Glenda Gherkin-The Spooky Pickle,” and “My Creepy Valentine: A Spooky Alphabet Adventure.”Krueger offered students a chance to win both books by taking part in a coloring contest, where each student had to draw their own spooky pickle.

Photo provided by SMCISD